Sindh has empowered local govt system, says Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI: Sindh’s Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that the province has empowered its local government system, ARY News reported.

Talking to media Murad Ali Shah said, if any improvement will be required in local government law, it will be enforced by the Sindh Assembly. “There is no need of any agreement over it” chief minister said.

He said that the MQM has made an agreement with the PML-N, influenced by our reforms.

He said the people of Sindh have given us a big mandate, “We have to work hard after this mandate”.

He claimed that the People’s Party will easily win two vacant Senate seats in Sindh.

He questioned, who has encroached service roads in Karachi, built shops on nullahs, those responsible to degrade the city should be made answerable.

He said the presidential election of Pakistan will be held on March 09 and extended an “advance congratulation” to Asif Ali Zardari. “We will work over 10-point agenda under the leadership of Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto,” Murad Ali Shah said.

“Consecutively fourth government of People’s Party in Sindh is result of our service to the people,” Murad Ali Shah claimed.

Sindh CM also claimed that “our two senators” will get elected in Sindh Assembly. He said four nomination papers submitted on two vacant senate seats of Nisar Khuhro and Jam Mehtab Dahar, who won the recent assembly elections.

He said Aslam Abro, Saifullah Dharejo, Waqar Mehdi and Aajiz Dhamra will submit nomination papers on vacant seats.

Jam Saifullah Dharejo and Aslam Abro were accompanied with the chief minister when he reached at the Sindh election commission’s office.