Sindh has objections over Jalalpur Canal, submitted reservations to CCI: CM

KARACHI: Sindh’s Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said that the province has objections over Jalalpur Canal and submitted its reservations to the Council of Common Interest (CCI).

Murad Ali Shah was talking to media after attending the insurance conference here.

“Each province has been bound to take its water share under the water accord,” Sindh’s chief minister said.

“We have objected scores of times over the IRSA’s working,” he said.

“We are constituting a task force over the Indus Water Treaty and to review the climate change losses,” CM said. “With the task force we will present the Sindh’s stance,” CM Shah said.

He said the three provinces except Punjab used to face the wheat shortage. “Sindh had proposed Rs 4,000 per maund support price for wheat but other provinces were not ready for it thus the price was fixed at Rs 3,500 per maund”.

He said the country has around 2.8 million tons of surplus stock of wheat. “Our need is 1.7 million tons; Punjab fills the gap of wheat shortage in three provinces”.

“We have procured over 2,00,000 tons of wheat till now”. “We have told federal government that the wheat stock has been available for providing flour mills on proper rates”.

He said Sindh has produced bumper wheat crop this year.