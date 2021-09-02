Sindh health department reports 903 deaths by Covid-19 in August

KARACHI: Maximum deaths in Sindh by Covid-19 reported in August this year, citing provincial health department ARY News reported on Thursday.

This year maximum 903 deaths by coronavirus reported in August, Sindh Health Department said. In year 2020, 904 persons were died by novel coronavirus in the month of June, according to the health department.

In January 431 people were died by the pandemic in Sindh, 428 in June and 543 in July 2021, provincial health department stated.

“Delta, the Indian origin variant of coronavirus, caused most of deaths reported in August this year,” health department said.

Sindh on Wednesday reported 1263 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, taking the total infections in province to 433,651.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in a statement on daily Covid-19 situation, 14 more patients succumbed to the deadly virus as the death toll surged to 6,924 that constitutes 1.6 percent death rate in the province.

Mr. Shah said that 16,498 samples were tested and 1,263 positive cases detected that constitutes 7.7 percent positivity rate.