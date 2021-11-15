Sindh High Court allows Sharjeel Memon to travel abroad

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Monday allowed People’s Party MPA Sharjeel Memon to travel abroad for attending an exhibition as focal person of the Sindh government, ARY News reported.

Sharjeel Memon, a formal provincial minister, had filed a petition in the high court for a temporary removal of his name from the exit control list to visit Dubai and attend an exhibition as the focal person of the Sindh government.

It has been mentioned here that the PPP leader’s name was put in the ECL after his bail in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references.

The court after arguments from the lawyers allowed Memon to visit Dubai.

“The provincial government has nominated him for the exhibition as its focal person,” the counsel said.

“His attending the exhibition on behalf of the Sindh government is necessary”, the lawyer argued.

Sharjeel Inam Memon with other accused is facing 5.76 billion graft reference in the Sindh Information Department vertisements and accumulation of Rs2.43 billion assets beyond known sources of income, but he is on bail in these cases.

In a previous hearing the petitioner’s counsel had submitted to the court that his client was on bail in NAB cases and standing the trial. He, however, required to travel abroad to attend the exhibition being held in the UAE as focal person of the provincial government.

The high court had issued notices to federal and provincial law officers on Sharjeel Memon’s petition in the hearing.

