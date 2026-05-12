Karachi: The Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA), Karachi, observed Black Day on May 12, 2026, to commemorate the martyrs of the tragic events of May 12, 2007, describing it as one of the darkest chapters in Pakistan’s constitutional and political history.

In a strongly worded press statement issued on Tuesday, the association paid tribute to the innocent civilians, political workers, journalists, and lawyers who lost their lives during the violence that erupted across Karachi on that day.

According to the statement, more than 50 innocent people were killed and hundreds sustained serious injuries when armed terrorists and violent elements, allegedly patronized by the then military ruler General Pervez Musharraf, targeted people in broad daylight. The violence was aimed at suppressing the Lawyers’ Movement for the restoration of an independent judiciary, supremacy of the Constitution, and democracy.

“The events of 12th May 2007 were not only an assault on human lives but also a direct assault on the rule of law, independence of the judiciary, democratic values, and fundamental rights of the people of Pakistan,” the statement read.

The SHCBA expressed deep concern over the fact that, even after nearly two decades, the perpetrators, planners, facilitators, and abettors of the massacre have not been held accountable. “The continued silence and failure to ensure accountability remain a stain on the conscience of the State and a serious challenge to the rule of law,” it added.

The association reiterated that the legal fraternity will never forget the sacrifices of the martyrs and will continue its struggle for constitutional supremacy, judicial independence, and protection of fundamental rights.

Demands Issued

The SHCBA made the following demands:

Immediate and transparent accountability of all those responsible for the 12th May 2007 massacre.

Recognition of the sacrifices of the martyrs of the Lawyers’ Movement.

Protection of democratic institutions and constitutional freedoms.

An end to political violence and state repression in all forms, along with the release of all political prisoners.

To mark the occasion, lawyers across Sindh wore black armbands, held protest meetings, and observed the day as a symbol of mourning, resistance, and solidarity with the martyrs.