Sindh High Court directs to fix milk prices

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Monday directed the administration of Karachi to fix prices of milk in the city, ARY News reported.

A two-judge bench of the high court headed by CJ Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh was hearing a contempt of case against the commissioner Karachi and others for failing to fix milk prices.

At the outset of the hearing, the lawyer of the applicant said that the court ordered the administration to fix the prices of milk within four weeks, but it utterly failed and the milk is being sold at Rs 140 to 150 per litre in the port-city.

CJ Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh remarked that the prices of every commodity are changing every day, people belonging to all walks of society are worried due to inflated prices.

In today’s hearing, commissioner Karachi submitted his report regarding action against the profiteers across the city.

Sessions were held with the stakeholders to fix milk selling prices but failed and now the coming session is on November 24 on which it is expected to fix unified prices of milk, the report read.

The report further said that as many as 2,310 milk sellers were fined worth Rs11.9 billion for charging exessive prices of milk

The SHC bench, after reviewing the report, ordered the city administration to fix prices of milk and continue action against the profiteers. Later, the hearing was adjourned for an indefinite period.

