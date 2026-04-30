Karachi: The Sindh Education Department has approved the inclusion of Hindu religious textbooks in the curriculum for Hindu students studying in public schools across the province.

According to officials, three religious books for students of Grades III to V will be introduced starting from the academic year 2026–27. The decision was taken during a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Sindh Curriculum Council held on April 20, 2026.

The move aims to provide Hindu students with education aligned with their own religious beliefs. The initiative has been launched on the directives of Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah.

As per the plan, the Sindh Textbook Board will oversee the distribution of the books, while a Hindu welfare organization, Prem Sagar Sanstha Karachi, has been granted permission to publish the textbooks for the current academic year.

Officials said that the Sindh Textbook Board will allocate funds for the publication of these religious books in the next academic year.

The textbooks will be distributed to Hindu students enrolled in government schools across Sindh. Currently, over 129,000 Hindu students are studying in public schools in the province, with the highest numbers in Tharparkar (26,642 students) and Umerkot (21,584 students).

The Education Department emphasized that the initiative is part of efforts to ensure inclusive education and provide students from minority communities with access to religious instruction in line with their faith.