Sindh Home Minister urges for stepped up security during Ramadan

KARACHI: Sindh’s home minister on Wednesday directed for stepped up security during the holy month of Ramadan.

Home Miniser Zia Lanjar has ordered the police for special monitoring of mosques, Imambargahs, shrines and Taraveeh congregations across the province.

Minister has also directed additional deployment of force at sensitive locations during Iftar and Sahari times.

Zia Lanjar has directed for preparing effective security plan for large shopping centres, markets and shopping malls during the fasting month with snap checking, mobile patrol and intelligence-based actions.

“CCTV surveillance should be made more effective with command-and-control monitoring”.

Minister also ordered for traffic management plan for markets and business centres during rush hours and coordination with volunteers for security of Iftar points and Dastarkhawans.

He also urged for keeping emergency response units and ambulance services alert and action against illegal parking arrangements.

“Keep the citizens aware with advance traffic advisory,” he said.

He also ordered for coordinated security arrangements and collaboration among police, rangers and concerned departments.