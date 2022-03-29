Sindh House attack: IGP submits report in SC over arrests

ISLAMABAD: IGP Islamabad on Tuesday submitted progress report in the Supreme Court about arrest of the accused involved in attack on Sindh House, ARY News reported.

“No terrorism evidence found against the accused involved in the attack,” the IG Police said in report. “No weapons recovered from the accused. Further action will be taken if the proof of terrorism found,” according to the report.

“Out of 16 accused, one Rae Tanveer has been at large and raids are being conducted for his arrest,” police report read.

Arrested accused had been granted bail by the judicial magistrate. The police has submitted an application to the magistrate for cancellation of the bails of accused.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Monday directed authorities to arrest the perpetrators of the attack on Sindh House and directed Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan to submit a compliance report on Tuesday (today).

During a hearing at the apex court, the chief justice said that he had ordered implementation on the plea as per law and even if there is a complaint then concerned forums should be reached out for redressal.

While grilling the AGP, the CJP asked him as to why court orders were not implemented regarding arrest of the suspects involved in Sindh House attack.

“We have added concerned sections in the FIR, however, the case does not fall under terrorism charges,” the AGP told the chief justice who said that the suspects should be arrested under new charges framed against them.

To this, the attorney general responded that they have arrested them but they secured bails. “The bails were granted when the case was filed under bailable offences,” CJP Umar Ata Bandial said and directed that a report should be submitted regarding action needed under fresh charges.

