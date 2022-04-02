Sindh House: Opposition cancels scheduled press conference

ISLAMABAD: The joint opposition on Saturday cancelled its scheduled press conference after a dinner hosted by JUI-F and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at Sindh House, ARY News reported.

As per details, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman hosted a dinner for the Members of National Assembly (MNAs) at Sindh House, Islamabad, ahead of crucial voting on the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan tomorrow.

The opposition leaders were scheduled to hold a press conference after the dinner, but when the media reached out to cover the event, they were informed about the cancellation of the press conference.

Earlier, at least 22 estranged PTI MNAs including Amir Liaquat Hussain participated in the Opposition Alliance’s session at the Sindh House Islamabad.

PTI MNA Dr Amir Liaquat Hussain surprised people with his sudden appearance at the Sindh House.

According to details, estranged PTI MNAs including Noor Alam Khan, Ramesh Kumar, Basit Bukhari and Javeria Zafar were present in the session.

Other PTI parliamentarians, who had already announced to vote against the PM in the no-trust move, Raja Riaz, Nawab Sher Waseer and Rana Qasim Noon were also present in the session.

