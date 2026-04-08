Sindh announces Rs.3bn relief for small growers

KARACHI: The Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, has approved new subsidies for public transport and small-scale farmers as authorities seek to ease the impact of rising global fuel prices.

Presiding over a meeting at the Chief Minister’s (CM) House, the chief minister reviewed the targeted public transport subsidy program, designed to maintain affordable fares and ensure the operational sustainability of the province’s transport network amid unprecedented fuel price increases.

The CM was informed that petrol and diesel prices had risen sharply due to global geopolitical factors, with diesel and petrol costs increasing significantly in recent months. The surge has raised concerns over higher transport fares and declining ridership.

Murad Ali Shah said the government would not allow the burden to fall on ordinary citizens.

“We cannot allow the burden of rising fuel prices to fall on the common man,” he said, adding that the targeted subsidy is aimed at maintaining fares and keeping public transport running efficiently across Sindh,” the chief minister said.

Targeted transport subsidy

Under the mechanism, both federal and provincial governments are sharing the subsidy burden. Transport operators will receive financial support based on vehicle type and route length, on the condition that fares are not increased.

Authorities estimate the province’s transport network includes more than 10,800 vehicles operating across 224 routes, serving around 1.9 million passengers daily. The subsidy is expected to cost about Rs. 2.15bn per month.

Digital monitoring & transparency

To ensure transparency and accountability, the subsidy will be disbursed through a digital, app-based system, integrating route permits, vehicle fitness data, and bank account verification. Payments will be made directly to operators, with monitoring through inspections and commuter feedback.

The Excise and Transport depts highlighted built-in safeguards, including OTP verification, standardised fuel benchmarks, and periodic reviews to manage fiscal impact.

Rs.3 bn relief for small growers

In a separate measure, Sindh government approved Rs. 3bn in financial subsidy for approximately 366,000 small farmers.

The subsidy is intended to balance rising diesel costs during the wheat harvesting season, particularly for those owning between one and 25 acres of land.

Murad Shah directed that the subsidy program be launched from tomorrow, 9 April 2026, ensuring immediate relief to farmers.

He described small farmers as “the backbone of the rural economy” and said the assistance would help them continue operations without additional financial strain.

The chief minister said the Sindh government was moving away from blanket subsidies in favour of more targeted and efficient support.

The meeting concluded with directions to all departments to expedite implementation, strengthen coordination, and ensure that both transport and agriculture support measures are rolled out effectively and without delay.