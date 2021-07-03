Sindh records 694 new Covid cases, 15 deaths

KARACHI: At least 15 more people died from the coronavirus during the past 24 hours in Sindh, bringing the province’s overall death toll from the virus to 5,512, ARY News reported.

In a daily statement on the Covid-19 situation in Sindh province, Murad Ali Shah said that 694 new cases emerged when 16,120 tests were conducted during the period.

He added that so far 4,554,013 tests have been conducted against which 339,945 cases were diagnosed, of them 92.5 percent or 314,439 patients have recovered, including 571 overnight.

The chief minister said that currently, 19,994 patients were under treatment, of them 19,305 were in home isolation, 62 at isolation centers and 627 at different hospitals.

Shah said that the condition of 578 patients was stated to be critical, including 36 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 694 new cases, 489 have been detected from Karachi, including 156 from East, 146 Central, 65 South, West 45, Malir 44 and Korangi 33.

Hyderabad repored 26 cases, Shaheed Benazirabad 23, Qamber and NausheroFeroze 14 each, Thatta and Sujawal 13 each, Tando Muhammad Khan 12, Sukkur ten, Jamshoro nine, Badin, Matiari, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allahyar and Tharparkar eight each, Umerkot, Kashmore and Khairpur five each, dadu and Jacobabad one each.

The chief minister urged the people of the province to follow SOPs.