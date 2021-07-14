Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Arbab Chandio

Sindh announces to close indoor dine-in, schools, parks amid COVID surge

KARACHI: In a major decision, the Sindh government has decided to shut primary schools, indoor dine-in, parks, and other amusement places in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the province, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

The decision was taken by the provincial COVID task force meeting headed by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah today.


According to decisions taken by the meeting, the indoor dine-in will remain closed from tomorrow (Thursday) night besides also closing down schools until class eight from Friday.

It has been however decided that education institutes of matric and above will be shut after the conclusion of ongoing board examinations.


The parks, water parks, sea view, Hawkes Bay beach, and other amusement places will also remain shut from Friday onwards after the provincial task force meeting expressed its concern over a surge in COVID cases in the province, especially in Karachi.

Cinemas, indoor gyms, and indoor sports events are also barred from operating in the province after the new restrictions imposed by the government.

Arbab Chandio

