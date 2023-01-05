Sindh informs SHC about withdrawal of LG administrators’ postings

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Thursday informed the Sindh High Court that all transfers made after announcement of the local government’s election schedule, have been withdrawn, ARY News reported.

“The additional chief secretary Najam Ahmed Shah appeared in the hearing on the court’s order,” the high court written in the case of local government administrators’ appointment read.

“The election commission’s representative has sought time to know the factual situation about withdrawal of the appointments and transfers,” the court order read.

“Advocate General Sindh has assured about withdrawal of all transfers and posting orders made after the election schedule,” court further said.

The court ordered that the factual position should be intimated to the court by January 10.

The bench also observed that in person presence of the Chief Secretary or Secretary Local Government is not necessary.

The court had issued notices over a petition challenging appointment of district administrators on political grounds after announcement of the election schedule for local government polls in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Petition seeks the court to declare the postings in violation of the electoral rules as unlawful and void.

The Sindh government on Wednesday removed administrators of Hyderabad and Karachi’s East and Korangi districts, recommended by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), over orders from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The provincial government reversed the appointment of Muhammad Farooque, Syed Shakeel Ahmed and Muhammad Sharif as the administrators of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and district municipal corporations of Korangi and East districts, respectively.

