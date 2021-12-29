Sindh introduces biometric attendance for college students

KARACHI: In order to ensure the attendance of students in the government colleges, the Sindh Education Department has decided to install biometric attendance machines at colleges of the province.

According to the details, it has been decided to take biometric attendance of students along with college teachers. Initially, the installation of biometric machines has been completed in 50 colleges of Karachi while the machines have also been installed in 50 colleges in the other districts of Sindh.

In this context, Director General Colleges, Rashid Hussain Mahar has said that the biometric system will soon be activated in 335 government colleges of Sindh with its control system at the Sindh Secretariat.

Mahar said that due to coronavirus all the students were passed and for the first time the students who passed their matriculation with E-grade have also been enrolled in the colleges.

So far more than 150,000 admissions have been given in the government colleges across the province, Rashid Hussain added.

Earlier, the then Sindh Minister for Education and Literacy Saeed Ghani had said that the government has come up with a policy that would help improve teachers’ attendance as well as their standard of teaching. Moreover, the changes would ensure maximum students’ attendance by introducing a new biometric system.

