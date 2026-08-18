Sindh introduces facial recognition attendance system in Schools

A facial recognition-based attendance system for teachers and other school staff has been introduced in government schools in Sindh, with officials saying attendance can still be recorded when an internet connection is unavailable.

The Sindh School Education and Literacy Department has launched the Facial Recognition Attendance Monitoring and Evaluation System (FRAMES) to improve staff attendance in government schools.

Sindh Education Minister Sardar Ali Shah said the pilot program began on Tuesday, 18 August 2026, in six districts, with one district selected from each division.

The districts taking part are Karachi East, Hyderabad, Naushahro Feroze, Jacobabad, Ghotki and Umerkot.

In the first phase, attendance records for 49,565 teaching and non-teaching staff will be monitored through the FRAMES system.

One of the system’s key features is its ability to record attendance even when institutes do not have an active internet connection.

Sardar Ali Shah described the initiative as more than simply an attendance-monitoring system, saying it was intended to improve the quality of education by ensuring teachers are present and available in schools.