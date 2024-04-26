KARACHI: Sindh jails to be shifted to solar power, announced provincial minister for jails Ali Hasan Zardari on Friday.

According to details, 200 to 600KV solar kits would be installed in the jails across the province to shift fans installed in the prisoner barracks to solar technology.

Zardari said the work to shift Karachi Central Jail, Women’s Jail and Landhi Jail on solar power has already been initiated, while in the second phase jails of Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Sanghar, Khairpur, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Sukkur will be shifted to the solar technology.

The solar panel prices in Pakistan have become increasingly affordable, according to sources. This indicates that solar panels have become so inexpensive in various countries worldwide that people are now using them to construct fences, particularly in the Netherlands and Germany.

Pictures circulating on social media platforms from European nations illustrate how individuals have begun utilizing solar panels to build fences instead of traditional methods.

The decrease in solar panel prices is attributed to the surge in production by Chinese companies in the global market. With an oversupply of solar panels, the market dynamics have shifted, surpassing China’s dominance.