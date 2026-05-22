KARACHI: The Sindh Drug Testing Laboratory has declared multiple medical syringe brands substandard, raising concerns over a possible rise in HIV and hepatitis infections across Sindh and other parts of the country.

According to officials, the laboratory conducted Auto-Disable (AD) testing on syringe samples collected from various markets in Karachi. The assessment included both 3ml and 5ml syringes manufactured by different companies.

Director of the Sindh Drug Testing Laboratory, Adnan Rizvi, said the examination found six syringe brands to be below the required quality standards.

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The report revealed that the syringes’ auto-disable and re-use prevention mechanisms had failed, meaning the built-in safety systems designed to prevent repeated use were not functioning properly.

Health experts warn that defective syringes lacking effective re-use prevention features could significantly increase the risk of transmitting infectious diseases, including HIV and hepatitis.

Following the findings, the laboratory has forwarded its report to drug inspectors and the Secretary of the Quality Control Board in Karachi for further regulatory action and investigation.