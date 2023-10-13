32.9 C
Sindh lady cop makes video in support of Israel

By Web Desk
By Web Desk
Web Desk
Web Desk
Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: In a shocking incident, A Lady Constable of Sindh Police was allegedly found involved in making TikTok videos in support of Israel, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the reports, the lady constable of Sindh Police – identified as Sumbul – allegedly made a controversial TikTok, which went viral on the video-sharing platform.

The Inspector General (IG) Sindh took notice of the incident and directed the specialized units to initiate a probe into the incident, however, the user deleted all the controversial videos from her TikTok account.

According to the police statement, the lady constable – belongs to the Christian community – was posted from the Mirpur district, and was recently transferred to the Special Protection Unit headquarters.

“DIG Special Branch and SPU officials are investigating the case thoroughly after which the details will be officially released,” the police spokesperson added.

