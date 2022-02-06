Sindh to launch road checking drive against tax defaulting vehicles tomorrow

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that a road checking campaign will be launched from February 7 (tomorrow) to collect taxes from tax defaulting vehicle owners, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The campaign will continue till February 18. Chawla said 10 teams have been constituted for the drive in Karachi which will check the vehicles of owners at 37 spots of Karachi from tomorrow.

The drive is being launched to collect tax from the default vehicles’ owners.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Mukesh Kumar Chawla. Secretary Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Atif Rehman, Director Generals Iqbal Ahmad Leghari, Aurangzeb Panhwar earlier this week.

Read more: Rupee to rise further against US dollar: Shaukat Tarin

The meeting decided to take action against the owners of tax defaulting vehicles. It was informed that action would be taken against the owners of open letter, unregistered and tax defaulting vehicles during the road checking campaign.

Addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla requested the owners of tax defaulting vehicles to deposit their due taxes to avoid any untoward situation as driving on open letter and without registration is a crime.

Comments