Sindh to launch facial recognition teachers' attendance from Aug 17

KARACHI: Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said that the modern Facial Recognition attendance system (Frames) of teachers will be launched in six districts of Sindh from August 17.

“Under the system teachers’ attendance in schools will be monitored with facial recognition,” Murad Ali Shah said after approval of the attendance system while chairing a session of the school education department.

Education Minister Sardar Shah and Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah also attended the session along with other school education officials.

Chief Minister called the introduction of Frames attendance system a key feature in governance of the education sector.

“Modern system will promote transparency and effective monitoring in schools and improvement in institutional discipline and academic performance”, he said.

Education minister Sardar Ali Shah in a briefing to the CM said that the data based governance improve the education administration adding that all technical preparations have been completed for the enforcement of the modern system.

Sindh’s CM urged the education department to enforcement the system efficiently. “Teachers’ attendance has been mandatory for better education results,” he said. “It is the right of every child to get standard education,” he added.

The chief minister also called for presence of an effective support and monitoring system in the initial phase adding that the school management should be provided all essential technical assistance.

He said after successful enforcement in six districts the modern attendance system will also be phase-wise extended to all districts.