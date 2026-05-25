Sindh launches rabies prevention campaign

Sindh has launched a province-wide campaign to combat rabies, as officials cautioned that more than 285,000 dog-bite cases were reported and over 22 rabies-related deaths were recorded in major hospitals across the province in 2025.

Speaking at a meeting at the Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah said the government would adopt a coordinated strategy aimed at eliminating preventable rabies deaths through public awareness, vaccination, treatment facilities, and stray dog population control.

During the briefing, the chief minister was informed that over 285,000 dog-bite cases had been reported in Sindh during 2025, while more than 22 rabies-related deaths were recorded in major hospitals.

The CM was informed that 85,891 dog-bite cases had already been documented from January to April 2026.

Health authorities said 278 World Health Organization-standard Rabies Prevention Units had been established across Sindh to provide treatment for dog-bite victims, alongside 112 referral centres handling severe exposure cases.

Officials added that anti-rabies vaccine doses had been provided to more than 63,000 patients under the ongoing program, while over 8,700 patients had received rabies immunoglobulin treatment.

The provincial government said stray dog vaccination and sterilisation campaigns launched under the Sindh Rabies Control Program in 2022 were now operating in 20 districts.

According to officials, more than 25,500 stray dogs have been neutered or spayed, while over 36,900 have been vaccinated through centres operating in Karachi and other districts.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, said the provincial government was determined to strengthen both preventive and treatment mechanisms to save precious human lives.

“Rabies is a completely preventable disease, and no citizen should lose their life due to lack of awareness, vaccines, or timely treatment,” the chief minister said.

The chief minister also paid tribute to late infectious diseases expert Dr Naseem Salahuddin, describing her as a pioneer of rabies prevention in Pakistan whose lifelong struggle for a “Rabies-Free Pakistan” would continue to inspire future public health initiatives.

The chief minister directed local government authorities to accelerate dog population management programs in urban and rural areas.

“We need humane, scientific, and sustainable measures for stray dog control instead of temporary responses,” Murad Shah said.