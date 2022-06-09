Sindh LG polls: JUI-F joins hands with PTI to give tough time to PPP

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Sindh chapter, on Thursday announced seat-to-seat adjustment in several Union Councils (UCs) of Shikarpur and Jacobabad in the upcoming local government elections in Sindh to give tough time to PPP, ARY News reported.

As per details, JUI-F, which is a part of a nine-party coalition government in Centre, has formed an alliance with its rival party in KPK Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), for local government polls in Sindh scheduled for June 26.

The local leadership of PTI and JUI-F announced to support each other candidates in Union Councils of Shikarpur and Jacobabad districts.

The JUI-F has also announced to stage public rallies across Sindh for the upcoming local govt elections. The party will hold a rally in Sukkur on June 18 which would be addressed by JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman.

At least 946 candidates from 14 districts have been elected unopposed in the first phase of the LG polls in Sindh.

Data issued by the ECP shows that a total of 96 candidates from Kashmore Kandhkot, 70 from Qambar Shahdadkot, 135 from Jacobabad, 94 from Shikarpur, and 11 from Larkana, 65 from Mirpur Khas and 65 candidates from Umerkot have been elected unopposed.

The polling for the first phase of the local body election in Sindh will be held on June 26, 2022. The government has ordered deploying rangers to maintain the law and order situation in the local body elections.

