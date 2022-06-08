Sindh LG Polls: MQM challenges election commission’s legality in SHC

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has challenged legality of the election commission in high court to announce the local government election in Sindh, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A bench comprising of Justice Junaid Ghaffar of Sindh High Court (SHC) hearing the petition said that the matter has been taken belated to the court.

The court issued notices to the Attorney General of Pakistan, Election Commission of Pakistan and other respondents for reply.

The court however, refused to suspend the ECP notification for local government polls immediately.

The constitutional petition filed by Kunwar Naveed MPA and former chairmen of district municipal corporations (DMCs).

Petitioner’s counsel Tariq Mansoor Advocate argued that the election commission’s members were not complete and it had to not take decision about the local government elections. He sought the bench to declare the notification of the election commission, issued on April 29, as unconstitutional and void.

The counsel pleaded to the court to issue a restraining order against the elections, which are scheduled on June 16.

The petition also seeks the court to declare the schedule of elections, delimitation of district councils and other related decisions as unlawful.

In the petition, the Chief Election Commissioner, the ECP, the Election Commission Sindh, Chief Secretary Sindh and others made respondents.

“The court has issued notices to the parties for their reply but could not issue an immediate stay order against local government elections,” Justice Junaid Ghaffar said.

