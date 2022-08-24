Sindh LG polls postponement: JI to stage sit-in outside ECP office

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has announced to stage a sit-in outside the office of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Karachi to protest against the postponement of the Sindh Local Government (LG) polls, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman announced that the political party will hold a sit-in outside ECP office on August 26, Friday to protest against the Sindh LG polls’ postponement.

While addressing a sit-in at Shahrah-e-Quaideen today, he said that the rulers were still doing politics on citizens’ rights despite Sindh and Balochistan province are drowning in flash floods. He announced that JI will approach the court for the rights and powers of the Karachi citizens.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was running away from Sindh LG polls but JI will not let this happen.

ECP decision

Earlier in the day, the ECP decided to postpone local government elections in Karachi after receiving inputs from the Sindh government.

According to sources privy to the development, the decision was taken by the chief election commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja citing reports received from the election commissioner Sindh and district administration.

Prior to the decision, the CEC asked the ECP secretary to seek reports on weather and flood situation in Sindh to decide on holding local government elections in Karachi on August 28.

CEC Sikander Sultan Raja chaired a meeting to decide on local government elections in Karachi division today and directed the secretary ECP to seek reports from institutions including the secretary home, chief secretary, IG Sindh and Rangers.

“He also directed to seek a report from provincial election commissioner and met office with regard to the weather forecast in next few days,” they said.

According to sources, it was discussed during the meeting that army, Rangers, police and other institutions are busy in relief activities in Sindh. “A report was summoned from security institutions as to how many relief activities will be disturbed if elections are conducted in Karachi,” they said.

