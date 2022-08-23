ECP decides to postpone second phase of Sindh LG polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to postpone second phase of Sindh Local Government (LG) elections in Hyderabad Division and other cities, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to details, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Raja Sultan presided over a meeting after deputy commissioners (DCs) of several district approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) asking them either to postpone the electoral process or review the situation due to devastation caused by torrential rains.

Sources told ARY News that the ECP has decided to postpone second phase of Sindh local government (LG) polls in Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin and Jamshoro.

Sources further claimed that the electoral watchdog took the decision on the report presented by the Provincial Election Commission.

It is pertinent to mention here that Deputy Commissioners of Jamshoro and Tando Allahyar districts requested the election commission to delay the second phase of the local government elections in Sindh.

DC Jamshoro and Tando Allahyar districts in their letters to the election commission have pleaded for deferral of the 2nd phase of the LG Polls in their districts for 45 and 60 days respectively.

A day earlier, the Malir deputy commissioner also wrote to the ECP that the ongoing monsoon spell had played havoc on district Malir and there were a number of populated areas which are still inaccessible and have deprived of basic amenities due to heavy downpour.

Polling was due to be held on Aug 28 in total 16 districts — East, West, South, Central, Korangi, Keamari and Malir of Karachi division and Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Badin, Sujawal and Thatta of Hyderabad division.

