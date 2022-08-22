LG elections of Karachi in doldrums

KARACHI: After Hyderabad Division, the organisation of the second phase of Sindh Local Government (LG) elections are likely to be postponed in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

In another development, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Malir wrote a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding the second phase of Sindh LG polls. The DC declared two union councils (UCs) of Malir district as calamity-hit after the heavy rains. The DC sought the postponement of the Sindh LG polls.

The letter stated that Gadap was located on the Balochistan border and several polling stations and schools were still flooded with rainwater.

Moreover, DC Jamshoro also appealed to the ECP about the postponement of the LG elections. The deputy commissioner said that 70 per cent of polling stations were flooded with rainwater and it will be difficult to transport election items to the polling stations. The DC sought the postponement of the LG polls in the district for 45 days.

DC Sajawal also sought the postponement of the polls.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioners of Jamshoro and Tando Allahyar districts requested the election commission to delay the second phase of the local government elections in Sindh.

DC Jamshoro and Tando Allahyar districts in their letters to the election commission have pleaded for deferral of the 2nd phase of the LG Polls in their districts for 45 and 60 days respectively.

The next phase of local government elections in the province has been scheduled for August 28 .

The ECP asked Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) to share a fresh monsoon spell report with the election body. The ECP has also summoned a report from DCs and Commissioners of Karachi and Hyderabad regarding the situation in rain-affected areas.

