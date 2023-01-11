Sindh likely to face cold wave from tomorrow

KARACHI: Sindh is likely to face a cold wave from January 12 (tomorrow) until 17, ARY News reported, quoting Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), cold weather will likely grip Karachi and other parts of the province between January 12 and 17.

The temperature in Sindh can drop between 4°C to 6°C during this period after a westerly system entered the province via Balochistan, said PMD.

According to the met department, temperatures in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta and Tando Muhammad Khan are likely to reach below 5°C whereas in Shaheed Benazirabad, Noshero Feroz, Khairpur, Sukkur, Ghotki, and Sanghar the temperature will touch 3°C during the said period.

The mercury levels in the northern Sindh districts of Larkana, Kashmore, Jacobabad, Qambar Shahdadkot, and the southeastern district of Tharparkar, will remain between 2-4°C, the weather department said.

It is to be mentioned here that the metropolis recorded its coldest night in last 10 years when the mercury dropped to 5.6°C on Dec 31, 2021.

Comments