Sindh Teachers Education Development Authority has approved a significant policy shift, making the teaching licence examination compulsory for all prospective teachers across the province.

The decision was finalised during the authority’s 19th board meeting, chaired by Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah. The session was attended by senior officials, including Education Secretary Zahid Ali Abbasi, Executive Director Syed Rasul Bux Shah, and social activist Shehzad Roy.

Addressing the meeting, the minister emphasised that only candidates who successfully pass the Teaching Licence Test will be considered eligible for teaching positions in Sindh, underscoring the government’s intent to raise professional standards in the sector.

He noted the need to further strengthen teacher training and certification mechanisms, adding that Sindh is pursuing more progressive education reforms than other provinces.

The board also reviewed proposed amendments to the Teaching Licence Policy 2023, including the introduction of additional subject specialisations at the secondary level, a bridging programme for one-year BEd degree holders, and the formal inclusion of Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) within the licensing framework.

In a further move, the minister approved the formation of a committee to evaluate and enhance the accreditation process for institutions offering ECCE diplomas. The committee will assess curriculum quality, academic standards, and training facilities to improve teachers’ professional development.

Officials informed the meeting that Sindh’s first Elementary Level Teaching Licence Test has already been conducted successfully. Preparations for the next phase, targeting secondary education (Grades 6–12), have also been completed.

A proposal to engage an independent third-party testing agency was discussed to ensure transparency and maintain standards in the examination process.

The next phase of the licensing test is scheduled for September, with candidates required to secure at least 50 per cent marks to qualify. Authorities also plan to introduce a dedicated quota system to support the promotion of licensed teachers.

The latest measures reflect Sindh’s ongoing efforts to institutionalise teacher recruitment through a structured licensing system, aimed at improving the overall quality of education in the province.