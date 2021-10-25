Sindh minister meets Dr Ishratul Ibad, urges to return to Pakistan

KARACHI: Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Monday met with former governor of Sindh, Dr Ishratul Ibad Khan, in Dubai, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, the Sindh minister said he met with the former Sindh governor in Dubai and requested him to return to Pakistan. The minister also urged Ishratul Ibad to play his political role while returning to the country.

The minister also assured the former Sindh governor of full cooperation of the Sindh government upon his return to the country.

سابق گورنر سندھ ڈاکٹر عشرت العباد سے دبئ میں ملاقات ۔ گورنر صاحب کو دعوت دی ہے کہ پاکستان آکر اپنا سیاسی کردار ادا کریں ۔ pic.twitter.com/TUXuuHTvaA — Syed Nasir Hussain Shah (@SyedNasirHShah) October 25, 2021

During the meeting, the former Sindh governor said that his services are always available for Sindh province especially for the development of Karachi.

It is pertinent to mention here that after 14 years in office, Ishratul Ibad was removed as Sindh governor in 2016.

Ibad was the youngest and longest-serving Governor of Sindh since Pakistan’s inception.

Ishratul Ibad political career

Ishratul Ibad began his political career as a worker of the All Pakistan Mohajir Students Organisation (APMSO) when he was studying in Karachi’s Dow Medical College.

Ibad contested the general elections in 1990 on a provincial assembly constituency and became a minister in the Jam Sadiq Ali cabinet.

He went underground to avoid arrest after an operation was launched against the MQM in June 1992 and surfaced a year later in London, where he obtained political asylum.

Ibad became Sindh’s youngest governor on Dec 27, 2002 as a representative of then-president Gen Pervez Musharraf. He served as Sindh governor for nearly 14 years.

