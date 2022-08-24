Sindh minister fears food crisis amid monsoon rains, floods

KARACHI: Amid heavy rains and floods across the country, the Sindh minister has expressed fear of a food crisis as the majority of crops have been completely destroyed across the country

According to details, Sindh Environment Minister Ismail Rahu described the flood situation caused by continuous rains in the province as more dangerous than the 2010 superflood.

The Sindh minister has warned that there may be a shortage of food items in Sindh and Balochistan, and the country may face food crisis as the majority of crops including cotton, sugarcane, banana, sesame, dates, rice and others have been destroyed due to continuous rains and flood situation.

He said that such rains and floods have never occurred in Sindh, and the situation is getting worse.

The provincial minister said that the crops of cotton, sugarcane, banana, sesame, dates, rice and tomatoes including other vegetables have been completely destroyed in Sindh, and the rains have caused billions of rupees and property damage to the agricultural sector of Sindh.

