T20 World Cup 2024: Sindh minister offers SSU training to Pakistan team after losing to USA

KARACHI: Following upset Pakistan’s upset defeat at the hands of USA in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, Sindh Law Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar has offered Special Security Unit (SSU) training to the players.

Talking to ARY News Ziaul Hasan Lanjar said Sindh government is ready to give SSU training to the Pakistan cricket team players after ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Sindh government is ready to bear the expenses of players training, Lanjar said.

Losing to a new team like USA is painful, the Sindh minister and hoped that Green Shirts will exhibit good performance in the remaining matches.

United States (US) stunned Pakistan in a thrilling game that was decided in the super over at the T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday.

The US set a target of 19 for Pakistan in the super over bowled by Mohammad Amir who gave away seven extras in the crucial over at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas.

Chasing a target of 19, Fakhar Zaman and Iftikhar Ahmed arrived to face the super over.

Ahmed was caught on the third delivery as Pakistan were on five. Shadab Khan then joined Fakhar Zaman with 13 remaining on last three balls.

After a wide, Shadab edged the fourth delivery for a four and a couple on the next ball.

Needing six to level the score on the last ball, Khan failed to smash the ball out of the park and the Men in Green ended with 13 runs in the super over.