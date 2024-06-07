Babar Azam loses his cool after Rauf concedes four on last ball in T20 World Cup 2024 clash vs USA

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam lost his cool after pacer Haris Rauf was smashed for a four on the final ball of the match against USA during T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday.

USA needed five runs to final of the final ball, when Batter Nitish Kumar hit four of the low full toss of Haris Rauf to take the match into a super over.

Babar Azam was extremely disappointed with Haris Rauf’s efforts and showed his anger at the pacer after the match went into the super over.

Mohammad Amir bowled the super over for Pakistan, but undisciplined show in the final over by Pakistan team in bowling and fielding departments, helped USA to post 18 runs on the board.

At the post-match presentation, Babar Azam said that they failed to score with intent in powerplay.

“We were not up to the mark in the first 6 overs with the ball. Our spinners also did not take wickets in the middle overs so these things cost us,” he added.

“All credit to the USA, they played better than us in all three departments. Little bit of moisture in the pitch, it was also two-paced. As a professional you need to assess the conditions,” he concluded.