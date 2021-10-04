Sindh reports 15 more Covid-19 deaths, 637 fresh cases

KARACHI: Sindh has reported 637 new coronavirus cases and 15 associated deaths in past 24 hours, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on Monday.

Murad Ali Shah said that 637 new cases emerged when 15,510 tests were conducted.

He added that 15 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,442 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

15,510 samples were tested which detected 637 cases that constituted 4.1 percent current detection rate, he added.

He added that so far 6,085,769 tests have been conducted against which 459,903 cases were diagnosed, of them 93.6 percent or 430,505 patients have recovered, including 517 overnight.

The CM said that currently 21,956 patients were under treatment; of them 21,582 were in home isolation, 343 at different hospitals and 31 patients in Isolation Centers.

He added that the condition of 326 patients was stated to be critical, including 27 shifted to ventilators. According to the statement, out of 637 new cases, 96 have been detected from Karachi, including 42 from East, 33 South, Central and Korangi nine each, two Malir and one West.

Hyderabad reported 165 cases, Badin 56, Jamshoro 40, Matiri 31, ShaheedBenazirabad 30, NausheroFeroze 29, Tando Allahyar 27, Dadu and Tharparkr 19 each, Mirpurkhas 18, Shikarpur 16, Sukkur and Thatta 14 each, Sanghar 13, Larkana, Ghotki and Umerkot 11 each, Jacobabad eight, Khairpur two and Tando Muhammad Khan one. The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!