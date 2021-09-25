Sindh reports 8 deaths, 555 new Covid infections

KARACHI: Sindh reported at least 555 new coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 454,307, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement.

According to CM Shah, eight more patients succumbed to the deadly virus as the death toll jumped to 7,335.

He further said that 809 patients recovered overnight, lifting the total to 425,620.

On the other hand, at least 10 more people succumbed to coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 5,498.

ALSO READ: SINOVAC’S COVID-19 VACCINE HIGHLY EFFECTIVE AGAINST SERIOUS ILLNESS: STUDY

According to health officials, 257 more cases emerged in the province as the tally jumped to 173,023.

Pakistan Covid-19 cases

The novel coronavirus claimed 42 more lives in Pakistan during the previous 24 hours, raising the nationwide death toll to 27,524.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), as many as 2,060 new infections were reported after 44,958 samples were tested during this period, showing a national positivity rate of 4.58 per cent.

The country’s tally of confirmed cases surged to 1,236,888 after 2,060 new cases emerged.