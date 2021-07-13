Sindh govt notifies minimum wage of labourers

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday issued a notification pertaining to minimum wage of labourers in the province, ARY News reported.

According to the notification issued by the Labour and Human Resources Department, the Sindh government has set the minimum monthly wage of labourers at Rs25,000 in the province.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Sub-section (1)(a) of Section 6 of Sindh Minimum Wages Act 2015, government of Sindh is pleased to declare the minimum rates of wages Rs 25,000 per month for unskilled adult and juvenile workers employed in all industrial and commercial establishments in Sindh shall be as given in the schedule appended to the minimum rates of wages, with effect from 1/7/2021,” read the notification.

Earlier on June 15, the Sindh cabinet had approved the provincial budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 with an overall outlay of Rs1.47 trillion.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had presided over a special meeting of the provincial cabinet to discuss and approve the budget 2021-22, which he would unveil in the Sindh Assembly session later that day.

The provincial government’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab had tweeted that the cabinet approved an increase of 20% in salaries of government employees and set the minimum monthly wage at Rs25,000.