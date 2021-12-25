Sindh notifies new SOPs to curtail Omicron variant of Covid-19

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Saturday announced new restrictions aimed at curtailing the spread of Omicron variant of Covid-19, ARY News reported.

In a notification Sindh Home Department has urged to keep doors and windows open in a premises during gatherings, to avoid spread of the Omicron strain of the coronavirus.

Those suffering from cough and runny or stuffy nose should keep them away from the gatherings, the home department advised.

Only fully vaccinated persons have been allowed to attend a gathering and the corona SOPs should be displayed in the premises, home department advised.

Six more suspected cases of Omicron were surfaced in Karachi on Thursday.

The sources in the provincial health department said the patients who are suspected to be carrying the Omicron variant have a travel history. Two of them arrived in Karachi from Britain while the rest from South Africa where this strain of the virus was first discovered.

On Dec 13, the National Institute of Health (NIH) confirmed Pakistan’s first case of Covid-19 Omicron variant in a woman patient from the port city.

