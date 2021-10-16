Sindh notifies relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions

KARACHI: After the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) decision of allowing businesses to remain open seven days a week, the Sindh government has also released a notification, relaxing the COVID-19 restrictions, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per the notification released by the home department Sindh, businesses across the province are allowed to remain open whole week, one-day mandatory off condition has been lifted after a decline in the COVID-19 cases and improvement in the vaccinition.

Commercial activities are allowed till 10pm, while 300 people have been allowed to attend indoor gatherings and upto 500 people can attend the outdoor gatherings.

The shrines, cinema halls are also opened across the country, while offices are allowed to operate with 100 per cent strength.

The COVID-19 vaccination certificate has been declared mandatory.

Read more: MANDATORY DAY OFF IN A WEEK ABOLISHED AS NCOC EASES COVID RESTRICTIONS

Earlier on Friday, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had announced to end a mandatory day-off of businesses across the country besides also easing other COVID restrictions.

After an NCOC meeting, it was announced that the fresh non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) including abolishing a mandatory day off in a week would remain applicable between October 16 to 31.

The body overseeing the country’s response to the COVID-19 also decided to increase the number of guests attending a marriage ceremony to 300 from 200 previously while 500 people could attend the outdoor marriage functions in contrast to prior permission of 400.