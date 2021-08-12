Sindh objects over IRSA’s river water distribution formula

KARACHI: The Sindh government has raised objections over the water distribution formula of the Indus River System Authority (IRSA), ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sindh Irrigation Department in a letter to the IRSA has demanded the authority to stop providing river water to Chashma-Jhelum and Taunsa-Punjnad link canals.

Kotri Barrage is the last barrage in the downstream and unanimous deduction formula of the river water for all barrages is unjust and incomprehensible, Sindh irrigation department wrote.

The irrigation department also demanded of IRSA to provide an authentic data of water discharge from all canals.

Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah in a presser in June had alleged that the federal government was pressurizing IRSA from carrying out a fair distribution of water resources.

“Sindh had to get a share of 8.292 million acre-feet of water, however, we only received 5.385 million acre-feet of it,” Murad Ali Shah said adding that he was not blaming Punjab for water theft rather the blame is on those responsible for water distribution.

He said that it was IRSA’s responsibility to apply fair distribution of water resources among provinces as per the water accord.

On the other hand, the Punjab government had claimed that Sindh is being given more water than its share.