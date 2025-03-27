Sindh objects at new Punjab motorway approval, instead Sukkur-Hyderabad Road

ISLAMABAD: Federal government is treating Sindh with extreme bias, the provincial government alleged after the ECNEC approved new motorway project for Punjab instead of the Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway.

The Sindh government has said that the Sindh’s objections were set aside in the ECNEC session.

The provincial government has decided to take the issue before President Asif Zardari and the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) session chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, given the green light to the Lahore-Sahiwal-Bahawalnagar Motorway. The cost of the project, rise by 65% from Rs264 billion to Rs436 billion.

The Punjab government has been asked to finance at least half of the motorway’s cost, but a final decision is still pending.

The session also approved the Lahore Ring Road and Raiwind-Kasur interchange with the PSDP.