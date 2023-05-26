Sindh okays houses for people affected in Karachi nullah operations

KARACHI: The Sindh government has approved the construction of houses to resettle the affected people of three Nullahs in Karachi’s Malir Development Authority (MDA) area.

The approval was granted in the Sindh cabinet meeting held in Karachi with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in the chair.

It was informed during the meeting that 6500 houses will be constructed for affectees which will cost an amount of Rs9.42bn.

Addressing the cabinet meeting, CM Murad Ali Shah said the PPP-led Sindh government was determined to rehabilitate flood and encroachments removal affectees.

He said that special steps are being taken for poverty alleviation.

Earlier, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights expressed its concern over eviction of people living along Gujjar and Orangi nullahs in Karachi.

“These actions were undertaken by city authorities without adequate consultation with the affected residents, no relocation plan, and disparate and insufficient compensation for the displaced,” the United Nations experts said in a statement.

According to the experts, 96,000 people may be affected by the demolition of 12,000 houses along Karachi nullahs.

The experts further expressed concern over the Supreme Court’s dismissal of stay orders issued by the Anti-Encroachment tribunal, which has saved some houses from demolition.