Sindh okays Rs1.24 bln for Karachi nullah affectees

KARACHI: Sindh finance ministry to give Rs1.24 billion to the nullah affectees on account of rent expenses on the directives of the Supreme Court, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan Thursday ordered the Sindh government to pay compensation cheques to affectees of Karachi’s Gujjar, Mehmoodabad and Orangi Nullahs and submit a report in the court in 15 days.

As per details, the outgoing chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah approved the summary for the release of funds to the nullah affectees in Karachi.

The affectees will get Rs1.24 billion on account of rent expenses from the Sindh government.

It may be noted that a non-governmental organisation and over 6,000 affected people of Gujjar and Orangi Town Nullahs had moved the court against the failure of the Sindh government to comply with a Supreme Court order to suitably compensate and rehabilitate people whose houses were razed during an operation to remove encroachments from along these drains.