Sindh orders establishing Monkey Pox response units after deaths in Khairpur

KARACHI: Health Department has ordered establishing Monkey Pox Response Units in hospitals across Sindh as instructions have been issued to all district health officers (DHOs) and medical superintendents.

The health department has directed for setting up special facilitation centres in hospitals for the suspected monkey pox cases and round the clock active public information and facilitation desks. The people will be provided information and awareness about the symptoms of monkey pox disease.

The authorities have ordered posting of trained staff on information desk and coordination among hospitals, surveillance teams and emergency services.

The health officials have also been directed to ensure enforcement of strict infection control measures.

The institutions have been directed to submit report within a span of 48 hours.

It is to be mentioned here that the deputy commission Khairpur yesterday confirmed that four out of seven children, suffering from skin diseases in the district, passed away due to monkeypox infection.

Khairpur has witnessed the tragic deaths of seven children following a sudden outbreak of skin-related illnesses.

According to Commissioner Abid Saleem Qureshi, four of the fatalities were attributed to the monkeypox virus, while some affected children were also suffering from measles.

A total of 19 children have reportedly been infected with the skin disease. In response, emergency measures have been implemented in Khairpur to contain the outbreak, the Commissioner added. The majority of the deaths occurred in the Thari Mirwah area of Khairpur.

Across the Sukkur Division, isolation wards have been established to manage and treat affected patients, aiming to prevent further spread of the illness.

Monkeypox

Monkeypox is a viral disease caused by the Mpox virus.

Although the natural reservoir of the virus remains unidentified, African rodents and non-human primates (such as monkeys) are suspected to harbor the virus and transmit it to humans.

The disease typically manifests with a rash that appears 1 to 3 days following the onset of fever, starting on the face and then spreading to other areas of the body. The rash progresses through several stages: macules, papules, vesicles, pustules, and scabs.

Additional symptoms may include headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes. The incubation period generally ranges from 7 to 14 days but can vary between 5 and 21 days. The illness usually lasts between 2 and 4 weeks.