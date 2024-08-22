Sindh’s Parliamentarians mobilized on sexual reproductive health, family planning

KARACHI: The speakers at a high-level seminar on reproductive health and family planning on Thursday urged to champion women’s rights amid advocating for enhanced access to contraceptives and family planning services.

A high-level sensitization seminar for Sindh’s parliamentarians was organized by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) here, to increase awareness and support for Sexual Reproductive Health (SRH) and Family Planning (FP) initiatives in the province.

The event saw active participation from key members of the Sindh Provincial Assembly, senior government officials, and SRH and FP experts.

Dr. Rubina Ali, Assistant Country Representative for UNFPA, inaugurated the seminar with a compelling address underscoring the necessity of incorporating rights-based family planning approaches into provincial policies. “Population management transcends mere control; it is about empowering individuals with the right to plan their families and access essential resources,” Dr. Ali stated.

She shared that in Pakistan, less than one-third of women have the autonomy to make decisions about their sexual and reproductive health, with 4.2 million out of 12 million pregnancies being unplanned and 2.2 million ending in abortion annually. Dr. Ali called on parliamentarians to champion women’s rights and advocate for enhanced access to contraceptives and family planning services.

Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director, SDPI, says “Access to Sexual Reproductive Health and Family Planning services is not only a matter of public health but also crucial for promoting sustainable economic growth. Parliamentarians play a key role in policy-making that will lead to a more balanced population growth and a better future for Sindh,”.

Dr. Suleri in his statement emphasised the importance of mobilizing dialogue on political will and enabling environment for the successful implementation of the National Action Plan on Family Planning and the Family Planning 2030 (FP2030).

Shaheena Sher Ali, Sindh Minister for Women Development, shared the Sindh government’s commitment to working on family planning and reproductive health awareness as fundamental rights.

“The Sindh government will implement policies in the province that promote reproductive health and underscore the connection between population and sustainable economic growth. As members of the Sindh Assembly, we must ensure that every citizen in Sindh has access to the reproductive health services they need, especially in rural areas,” Minister Sher Ali stated.

Dr. Jamil Ahmad Chaudhry, Program Specialist at UNFPA, presented the Population Action Plan and national commitments, stressing the urgent need for parliamentary engagement to achieve the Council of Common Interests’ goals.

Dr. Chaudhry addressed key challenges, including the 40% of the population lacking access to female healthcare, the need for improved supply chains, and the importance of involving the private sector in underserved areas.

Dr. Talib Lashari, Technical Advisor at the Population Welfare Department, Government of Sindh offered insights into the Sindh Family Planning and Reproductive Health context. He recommended increased investments, advocacy efforts, and a strong focus on girls’ education. He strongly highlighted the need for adequate funding at both provincial and district levels to ensure the sustainability and scalability of FP services.

The seminar concluded with a strong consensus on the importance of continued collaboration among parliamentarians, government bodies, and international organizations to achieve the SRH and FP goals outlined in the FP2030 agenda. The session was moderated by Technical Expert, Abdullah Dayo.