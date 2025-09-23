MoITT, Sindh IT company signs MoU to launch digital economy project in province

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) and the Sindh IT Company (SITC), a government-owned entity, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to implement the Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP) in Sindh.

The agreement aims to establish a framework for federal–provincial collaboration to accelerate digital governance, enhance service delivery, and create a unified national digital ecosystem.

The MoU was signed by the Additional Secretary MoITT and the CEO of Sindh IT Company, while Minister for IT & Telecom Shaza Fatima witnessed the ceremony.

Under the MoU, MoITT will serve as the sponsoring agency, providing funding, technical expertise, and policy support while overseeing project implementation nationwide. Key initiatives include the National Digital Services Portal, Pakistan Digital ID, Digital Vaults, the Pakistan Business Portal, and the National Data Exchange Layer.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the launch of DEEP in Sindh is an important step towards shared vision of a digital Pakistan. This initiative will not only improve governance and service delivery but also create new opportunities for innovation and growth.

He also thanked the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and pay tribute to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The minister said that the Digital Nation vision of Prime Minister continues to guide in building a connected, inclusive and technology-driven Pakistan.

Sindh IT Company will facilitate the local execution of DEEP components, working with provincial government entities for data integration, infrastructure support, and capacity building. This partnership aims to enable digital transformation across Sindh and ensure provincial stakeholders are equipped to adopt modern governance tools.

The collaboration marks a major step toward advancing Pakistan’s digital economy. By aligning national and provincial efforts, DEEP will deliver efficient, transparent, and citizen-centric digital services that bring long-term socio-economic benefits to the people of Sindh.

Also Read: Sindh inks MoU with Google for Digital Journalism program