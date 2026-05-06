Sindh Pink Games postponed due to intense heatwave

The Sindh government has decided to postpone the Pink Games due to severe heatwave conditions across the province.

According to the Sindh Sports Ministry, the Sindh Pink Games were scheduled to take place from 8 to 10 May in Shaheed Benazirabad, also known as Nawabshah.

Sports associations had requested the postponement of the event because of the extreme weather conditions.

Around 1,500 athletes were expected to participate in 21 different sports during the Pink Games. The Sindh Sports Ministry stated that new dates for the event will be announced soon.

Meanwhile, the hot and dry weather spell continuing in most of the areas in country as various parts of Sindh and Balochistan are hit by scorching hot weather.

“Maximum temperature in Turbat is expected to hit 45 Celsius, while the mercury could soar to 44 Celsius in Mithi, Jacobabad and Nawabshah,” the Met Office predicted.

The maximum temperature in Hyderabad, Sukkur and Larkana likely to reach to 42 Celsius.

Temperatures in Karachi have slightly dropped comparing to yesterday, still the weather in the port city will remain hot and dry and expected to hit 38 Celsius, the Met Office said on Wednesday.