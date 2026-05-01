The Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, has unveiled plans to generate and distribute affordable electricity through a provincial transmission and distribution framework, aiming to provide relief to domestic consumers and boost industrial growth across the province.

He shared this vision while meeting with Danish Ambassador Maja Derrous Mortensen at the CM House, where both sides discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation, investment opportunities, renewable energy, and environmental sustainability.

The chief minister Sindh said the provincial government was working on initiatives to produce low-cost electricity and ensure its efficient supply through a Sindh-run transmission company. He said improved generation efficiency and reduced line losses would help lower electricity costs for consumers.

“Our objective is to ensure affordable electricity for households and industry alike by improving generation efficiency and reducing line losses,” he said, adding that cheaper power would directly translate into public relief and enhanced economic activity.

Murad Ali Shah also highlighted Sindh’s potential in renewable energy, particularly wind power along its coastal belt, saying the province could emerge as a regional hub for clean energy development. He invited Danish companies to invest in wind energy and other green projects.

Ambassador Mortensen expressed a strong interest in Sindh’s renewable energy sector, particularly wind energy, and reiterated Denmark’s commitment to supporting environmentally sustainable projects. She noted that collaboration in green energy could open new avenues for investment and strengthen economic ties between the two sides.

The meeting also covered coastal development, including plans to upgrade Keti Bandar into a modern deep-sea port. The chief minister said the project could ease pressure on Karachi’s ports and create new trade opportunities.

“Keti Bandar has the potential to become a major hub of economic activity and regional trade,” Murad Ali Shah said, offering full cooperation to Danish investors interested in its development.

The Danish ambassador acknowledged the potential of Keti Bandar and said its development could significantly enhance regional trade and connectivity.

Both sides agreed to explore new avenues of cooperation in energy, infrastructure, and investment, while reaffirming their commitment to further strengthening Pakistan-Denmark relations. They also exchanged congratulations on 75 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries.