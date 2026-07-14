Sindh plans for new port and AI data centers

KARACHI: The Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, has invited Indonesian companies to invest in Sindh’s economy, announcing plans including the development of Keti Bandar Port, the establishment of a Sindh International Facilitation Centre in Karachi, and the creation of AI-enabled data centres powered by affordable energy.

Speaking to the media representatives following participation in the Indonesian–Pakistan Investment & Business Forum, the Chief Minister of Sindh has said Sindh was seeking foreign investment in infrastructure, logistics, renewable energy, information technology, manufacturing and the agriculture sector.

He said the provincial government planned to develop a new deep-sea port at Keti Bandar that he believes would create significant opportunities in trade, logistics, and maritime commerce.

He added that a Sindh International Facilitation Centre would also be established in Karachi to streamline services for investors, while AI-enabled data centers powered by affordable and sustainable energy were also planned.

Murad Ali Shah has said Sindh was committed to creating a business-friendly environment through governance reforms, infrastructure development, digital transformation and investment facilitation.

Chief Minister of Sindh described the province as Pakistan’s economic hub, saying Karachi’s ports, industrial zones and financial institutions made it an attractive destination for international businesses.

Speaking at the forum, Murad Ali Shah thanked Indonesian Consul General Mu.dzakir and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for organizing the event and bringing together business leaders from both countries.

He said Pakistan and Indonesia enjoyed a historic relationship based on mutual respect, shared values and longstanding cooperation, adding that stronger economic engagement could further deepen bilateral ties.

He pointed out that Sindh offered attractive prospects in renewable energy, particularly solar and wind power, as well as agriculture, food processing, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, information technology and value-added industries.

Referring to discussions on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between both countries, Murad Ali Shah said such a deal could increase trade, encourage investment, and reduce barriers to business between the two countries.

He urged entrepreneurs, chambers of commerce, and investors from both countries to strengthen business-to-business linkages, identify complementary strengths, and pursue joint ventures.

Inviting Indonesian companies to explore opportunities in Sindh, he assured them that the provincial government would provide full support and facilitation for investment projects and long-term partnerships.