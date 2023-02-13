Sindh police arrest ‘SRA terrorist’ from Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh police claimed to arrest a wanted ‘terrorist’ affiliated with the banned outfit Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA) involved in several terrorist activities including a gun attack on a Chinese citizen, ARY News reported on Monday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Irfan Bahadur told the media that the arrested suspect namely Raja Adnan was involved in several terrorist activities in Karachi and interior Sindh.

Raja Adnan had received weaponry training in Afghanistan. During the initial investigation, Adnan revealed that they use Telegram mobile app for making contacts for carrying out terrorist activities.

The SSP said that the suspect confessed to carrying out a grenade attack on former PRS near Dow Hospital on July 9, 2020, and another grenade attack on Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) Kashmir rally on University Road on August 5, 2020.

“In his confessional statement, he admitted to conducting a grenade attack on an estate agency in the Korangi area on the same day. Moreover, he opened fire at a shopkeeper near Police Line Larkana on August 12, 2020,” added the police officer.

SSP Bahadur said that Raja Adnan was also involved in installing a magnetic IED on the car of a Chinese citizen on December 15, 2020. He added that Adnan carried out a gun attack on a Chinese national near Jamali Goth – Super Highway on December 22, 2020.

Bahadur said that the alleged terrorist was receiving orders from SRA commander Asghar Shah and Sajjad Shah via the Telegram app.

