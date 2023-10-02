Sindh police, arrests, Quetta-based, drug smuggler

KARACHI: Sindh police conducted a tip-off operation near Karachi’s SITE industrial area and successfully apprehended a man allegedly involved in drug smuggling, ARY News reported on Monday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Keamari – Aarif Aslam – stated that the local police arrested a smuggler traveling from Quetta to Karachi and recovered a substantial amount of hashish from his possession.

The SSP stated that the drug smuggler identified as – Gul Muhammad – used to travel from Quetta to Karachi in slippers, skillfully hiding the hashish in the sole of the slippers.

The police officer further stated that the high quality hashish was said to be supplied in the metropolis.

Karachi police held the accused and recover the drugs from the slipper’s sole on live camera, and registered a case against the arrested accused under Narcotics Act.